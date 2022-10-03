Eagles take honours in Maidenhead and District start-of-season tournament

THE Maidenhead and District League season got underway with all three Henley sides competing in a Maidenhead and District League tournament.

The Hawks retained their spot in the Premier Division for this season with the Eagles and Kites both competing in Division 3.

Henley Eagles and Henley Kites played their first matches with all teams having the chance to play their season’s oppositions in 10-minute games. HENLEY EAGLES started their season strong with a big win as they took top spot, winning all eight matches in the highly competitive rally.

Eagles kicked off their campaign with a win against BUMBLEBEES, moving on to beat CHERRY COMBS before coming up again fellow Hawks team, HENLEY KITES. This was a well-fought derby with Eagles coming out on top. Wins against BLUE MAGNETS, DEAN DREAMERS and MAIDENHEAD TIGERS before a final victory against VIXENS aaw the Eagles secure top spot.

Performances across the court reflected the team’s summer of training. Shooters Kate Tremayne and Bea Barefield were accurate in every game, taking shots from anywhere inside the circle, moving well and working together, the combination proved too much for defenders throughout the tournament. A slightly depleted mid-court stepped up and worked hard to feed the shooting duo and move the ball down court. Georgina Robertson (C) and Annabel Garbett, playing on the wing, attacked and defended exceptionally all evening, intercepting passes in every game.

In defence, Sarah Kenyon (GK) and Tamryn Settle (GD) made life difficult for the opposing shooters, picking up tips and rebounds throughout the rally and winning lots of turnover ball. The newest team at the club, HENLEY KITES, got off to a good start. Led by Michelle Thornley in her first ever captain’s role, the team grew in confidence throughout the tournament, with Thornley (C) and Hannah Lewis on the wing, tirelessly driving up and down the court, attacking and defending with speed and power.

Katja Bridgman and Juliet Machan never folded under pressure or gave up in defence and got some good interceptions. Jess O’Sullivan (GS) found her rhythm when she held her player and drove into a space, scoring a number of goals and Vicky Tebbutt communicated well throughout the tournament, always supporting the play. And it was great to have Lisa Kingham return to court after injury.

HENLEY HAWKS finished mid-table having picked up some wins, draws and losses throughout the rally, as they came up against some familiar teams as well as new teams into the league.