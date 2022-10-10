Monday, 10 October 2022

Eagles go top following derby win

HENLEY Eagles eased to a comfortable Maidenhead and District League win against club rivals Henley Kites on Wednesday night of last week.

Eagles mid-court was full of pace from the first whistle with Nikki Stubbs and Georgina Robertson switching between centre and wing attack during the game to keep the Eagles attack firing throughout, despite the incredible work from Kites centre, Michelle Thornley with support from Jess O'Sullivan (WD). Kites defenders had a hard time stopping the fantastic feeds into Eagles shooters Bea Barefield (GA) and Kate Tremayne (GS) but Kites’ Hannah Lewis (GD) and Katja Bridgman (GK) made Eagles work hard, getting lots of tips and marking tightly throughout the game. At the other end of the court, Kites shooters Claire Priddy (GS) and Isabelle Tebbutt (GA) sank a number of long-range shots, thanks to feeds from Vicky Tebbutt (WA) but the Eagles circle defenders, Sarah Kenyon (GK) and Tamryn Settle (GD), backed by Cate Fitt on the wing, were able to keep the ball away from the goal for long spells, intercepting passes and stopping the shooters from receiving the ball in the circle, denying them the opportunity to go for goal.

The result left Henley Eagles top of Division 3.

