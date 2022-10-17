Free-scoring Henley Eagles ease to comfortable league victory

HENLEY Eagles scored another big win in the Maidenhead and District Netball League last week when they thrashed Maidenhead Tigers 34-9.

A solid performance from the Eagles saw them stick to their game plan and structures throughout the match, playing with controlled pace from the first match in the blustery conditions.

Eagles defenders Tamryn Settle (GK) and Annabel Garbett (GD), supported by Cate Fitt and Nikki Stubbs on the wing, pressured the Tigers shooters on every shot, stopping the Maidenhead team from scoring any goals in the first quarter, denying them space and opportunity right through the game, which kept the Tigers score in single figures.

Lou Todd and Georgina Robertson led the attack in the midcourt, driving straight toward the Eagles’ goal and outpacing their opponents on every move. When Tigers had possession, Todd and Robertson shut down their movement and picked up numerous interceptions. Eagles shooters, Bea Barefield (GA) and Kate Tremayne (GS) were on fine form again, keeping the Eagles scoreline ticking up, making the most of the turnovers gained by the defenders further down the court.

Tigers’ defence applied plenty of physical pressure but Barefield and Tremayne worked well to always get themselves into great positions to shoot, scoring 13 goals in the final quarter, bolstering the Eagles’ scoreline even further and keeping them at the top of the league table.

After the game, co-captain Bea Barefield said: “Tigers were in second spot behind us in the table so we came into this game knowing that we had to put in a great performance to seal the win. I’m so proud of the team for their focus throughout the match and, as we’re developing every time we take to court, I’m excited to see how we progress through the season.”

Elsewhere in the league, HENLEY KITES went down to a 25-9 defeat against DEAN DREAMERS.

The first quarter was closely fought with Michelle Thornley (C), Marieke Fox (WA) and Lisa Kingham (WD) competing well in the middle of the court. With good interplay and plenty of interceptions, they gelled well but Dean Dreamers scored more goals, winning the first quarter 5-1.

In the second quarter, Dean Dreamers ran the game and their shooters didn't miss. Despite some great defending from Juliet Machan (GK) and Hannah Lewis (GD), Dreamers scored 13 goals with just two to the Kites. Kites made some changes and brought Vicky Tebbutt on in the third quarter, followed by Jess O’Sullivan in the final portion of the match.

These switches disrupted the Dreamers' flow and the Kites began to make some progress, and some great interceptions and strong defending meant Kites only lost the third quarter 3-1.

The final quarter was the best for the Kites as they dominated in the mid-court, with some fast-flowing movement and increasingly accurate and well-timed passing, allowing Belle Tebbutt (GA) and Claire Priddy (GS) to put away five goals to Dreamers four.

After the match, Kites cptain Michelle Thornley said: “I am so proud of the girls not giving in, they gave it their all and to win the final quarter shows that we are improving in all areas of the game.”