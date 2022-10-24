Hat-trick of victories for Henley sides

ALL three Henley sides picked up wins in their latest Maidenhead and District league matches played last week.

HENLEY EAGLES continued their unbeaten run with a convincing 32-14 victory against CHERRY BOMBS. In their most challenging game of the season so far, the Eagles pulled progressively away from their rivals throughout the match.

Shooters Bea Barefield (GA) and Kate Tremayne (GS) worked tirelessly against a competent defence who made Eagles work hard for every goal. Tremayne was particularly impressive, holding her defender off to receive passes in all areas of the shooting circle and maintaining a high shooting percentage throughout the game.

The mid-court rotations of Lou Todd, Nikki Stubbs, Annabel Garbett and Emma Payne consistently disrupted Cherry Bombs through court play and also provided options for Eagles’ attack, bringing the ball reliably to the edge of the shooting circle and feeding accurately into the shooters.

In defence, Sarah Kenyon (GK) and Tamryn Settle (GD) forced the Cherry Bombs shooters to take their shots from long distance, picking up lots of rebounds throughout the game. Strong arms-over pressure caused errors in the Cherry Bombs passes and feeds and also earned Eagles a number of held ball wins.

Speaking after the match, Eagles co-captain Lou Todd said: “This week’s match was a good one to test our resilience. Cherry Bombs didn’t make it easy for us but with the help of some new set plays and excellent strategic insights from the sideline, we dug deep for another great win.”

Eagles now sit top of their division with an impressive 120 goal difference after just four games.

HENLEY HAWKS had the edge as they defeated ANGELS 33-32.

In a feisty first quarter there were plenty of interceptions by both Angels in the centre third and Hawks doing their bit in the defensive third. Angels shooters were patient and accurate giving them an 18-15 lead at the end of the first half.

Hawks made a few changes at halftime and kept the pressure on Angel’s shooters and eventually edging ahead.

In the final quarter the Hawks worked the ball around the circle, allowing their shooters to get the goals in and claim a narrow victory.

HENLEY KITES secured their first win of the season as they defeated BLUE MAGNETS 18-11.

Player of the match, Claire Priddy (GS) led the attack, creating space and scoring from anywhere in the shooting circle including plenty from long range. Priddy was backed by Jess O’Sullivan (GA), who fed the ball, won rebounds and shot accurately helping Kites reach a halftime lead of 10-3.

The Kites also defended well with Juliet Machan (GK) and Hannah Lewis (GD) blocking and intercepting to deny Magnets opportunities. The defence and midfield of Marieke Fox, Emma Jane Girling and Michelle Thornley, quickly moved the ball back up the court and forced turnovers, allowing the Henley goals to stack up.

In the final quarter, Kites brought on Belle Tebbutt (GA) and moved O’Sullivan back into defence to take advantage of the speed and energy of their younger players. Tebbutt scored quickly and effectively and the rest of the team continued to work hard, which led to victory.