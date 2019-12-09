Monday, 09 December 2019

Food parcels

THE Henley food bank will be delivering Christmas parcels to those in need from Monday, December 16. 

The bank is run by the Nomad youth and community project, based at the d:two centre in Market Place.

Last year, it gave out 298 bags of food in 117 parcels.

