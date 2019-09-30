Julie Coleman, loyal worker, sports fan and music lover

JULIE COLEMAN was born on November 17, 1964 at the Battle Hospital in Reading, the fourth child of proud parents Diana and Patrick Coleman, from Henley.

Anyone who knew Julie would recognise the very special bond Julie had with her mother Diana.

Julie lived in Henley throughout her life. She attended Sacred Heart primary and Gillotts School, where she showed talent in a variety of sports and still held records years after she had left.

She played hockey at county level.

Julie worked at Waitrose, providing the firm with 38 years of loyal service. She worked hard and was always committed to her colleagues and customers.

She had an eye for spotting shoplifters straight away and would be like a lioness hunting down her prey.

Julie continued her talent for sport at work, beating most men at pool on her lunch breaks. She also enjoyed having a few beers in pubs around Henley after work, playing pool and darts.

Julie thoroughly enjoyed watching boxing, Wimbledon (Sue Barker and Roger Federer being her favourites) and Irish rugby (being half Irish).

She had a contagious sense of humour, was incredibly quick-witted and was the life and soul of any party with her storytelling and jokes.

She also had the most beautiful, sparkly blue eyes and immaculate handwriting.

The greatest loves of her life were her family and friends and her cat Milly.

She was the proud sister to John, Claire, Louise, Lena and Patricia. She was the “fun” and “crazy” auntie to Dale, Jay, Ryan, Rachael, Jack, Riley and Lily and great auntie to Elizabeth.

She also had very special friends in Pauline, Karen and Clare, who meant so much to her.

Julie was a massive music lover. She idolised Barbra Streisand and you would always know she was nearby as she would be singing a “Babs” song at the top of her lungs. She also loved musicals, her favourites being Miss Saigon and Les Misérables, which she saw multiple times.

Julie appreciated the little things in life, was extremely humble and not materialistic and would do anything for anyone. She didn’t have a bad bone in her body.

She was immensely generous with what she had and would always put her family before herself. She had a true heart of pure gold.

Julie loved loved Christmas and any event that involved spending quality time with her family.

She would always have family members’ favourite drinks waiting for them when visiting. Her gifts would always be touching and very thoughtful.

Julie will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her and there will certainly be a hole that cannot be replaced or filled.

Always loved, never forgotten and forever missed.