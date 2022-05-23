Funeral of Catholic priest who served parish for 20 years

THE funeral of a former Wargrave priest took place this week.

Father Vincent Flanagan, who died last month, aged 95, had served as priest at St Thomas More Church in Twyford and Our Lady of Peace Church in Wargrave for more than 20 years until he retired in 2014.

On Sunday, his body was received into the Twyford church and an evening mass was held followed by a requiem mass on Monday. Fr Vincent was born in Clooneyquinn, Castlerea, Co Roscommon in Ireland.

He was ordained in 1953 as a priest for the St Patrick’s Missionary Society, the Kiltegan Fathers, and first served in Nigeria. He later went to America and raised funds for the missionary work of his order and also spent some time in Brazil. Returning to the UK, he was an assistant priest at St Joseph’s Church, Maidenhead, from 1966 to 1972 when Bishop Derek Worlock created a new parish in Earley and made him parish priest.

Fr Vincent started work on building the church and presbytery in Earley, which opened in June 1976 with a new name of Our Lady of Peace.

He was returned to Maidenhead in 1983 as parish priest and then moved to Wargrave and Twyford parish in the late Nineties.

Fr Vincent celebrated the 60th anniversary of his ordination in 2013 with a special mass at Loddon Hall, Twyford.

After his retirement, he first lived at St John’s Convent in Knowl Hill and later at Bridge House in Twyford, where he died. He is survived by a sister, Anne Finnerty.