Nursery founder who created displays for royal regatta

BRIAN COOK, for many years one of the well-known faces of Cooks Nurseries, has died following a short illness.

He was born in 1936 in Greys Hill, Henley, before the family moved to Dairy Lane, Hambleden, when his father took up a position on the estate of Greenlands, the country home of Viscount and Lady Hambleden.

Brian recalled walking over the hills and through the woods to Hambleden village school, becoming a choirboy and singing in Hambleden church.

The family had a narrow escape during the Second World War when a German aircraft dropped a bomb in the field next to them just as they got off the bus at Dairy Lane. Brian always believed the pilot had spotted a chink of light as the bus door opened.

After moving to Wargrave Road, Henley, in 1950, Brian and his father Frederick and brother David set about creating Cooks Nurseries.

The business became well known over the years for its flowering hanging baskets, wedding flowers, home-grown produce and bedding plants. Brian became a very knowledgeable horticulturalist and would freely give advice to customers, many of them returning year after year.

He met his wife Sheila in Henley Woolworths, marrying in 1961 and moving to Matson Drive, where Brian continued to live right up until his death. There he created a wonderful garden stocked with plants, trees and shrubs, the result of a lifetime of horticultural study and knowledge.

He continued to work on and improve his garden until the last year of his life.

For 30 years, Brian created the Henley Royal Regatta floral displays and upon his retirement, in gratitude, the committee bestowed upon him honorary membership of the stewards’ enclosure.

For many years he was contracted to provide flower displays for Henley Town Council.

Being an ingenious man, he bought an old milk float and converted it into a mobile watering system in order to water all the baskets and flowers throughout the town.

After relinquishing the nurseries in 2000, Brian continued to grow fruit and vegetables and became the only male member of Henley Women’s Institute in order to sell his produce.

He also judged the floral exhibits at Henley Show for many years with his usual tact and aplomb.

When reminiscing about his long life, Brian always maintained he’d enjoyed every day of it and would not have changed a thing.

He leaves two children, Paul, an early years education consultant and Mandy, a third generation bespoke wedding florist.

The funeral was held at St Nicholas’ Church, Remenham, yesterday (Thursday).