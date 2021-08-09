Welcome home

THE girlfriend of an Olympic rowing silver medallist celebrated by displaying a Union flag outside the window of their flat in Henley.

Eleanor Piggott wrote “Congratulations” on the flag to celebrate the return of Angus Groom, who was part of the GB quadruple scull with Harry Leask, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont.

The 29-year old Glaswegian arrived home from Toyko and said: “Never in my wildest dreams did I think this would happen.”

Piggott, 30, used to row for Wallingford RC and retired in November after winning six international medals.