HUNDREDS of people attended last Saturday’s Sue Ryder “spooktacular” fireworks display held in the ground of Joyce Grove in Nettlebed, where children dressed as witches, skeletons, clowns and bats took part in the fancy dress competition.

The 15-minute display, which included 3,000 fireworks, was set to music for the first time.

As well as the huge bonfire, there was a sweet and cake stall, the Angel on the Bridge pub in Henley ran a bar and the Rotary Club of Reading Abbey sold soup and sausages.