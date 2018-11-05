Monday, 05 November 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

HUNDREDS of people attended last Saturday’s Sue Ryder “spooktacular” fireworks display held in the ground of Joyce Grove in Nettlebed, where children dressed as witches, skeletons, clowns and bats took part in the fancy dress competition.

The 15-minute display, which included 3,000 fireworks, was set to music for the first time.

As well as the huge bonfire, there was a sweet and cake stall, the Angel on the Bridge pub in Henley ran a bar and the Rotary Club of Reading Abbey sold soup and sausages.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33