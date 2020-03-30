Symphony Orchestra marks 50th anniversary

Share to be fair, says village shopkeeper
THE owner of a Goring convenience shop is trying ... [more]
Monday, 30 March 2020
A GALA concert was staged to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Henley Symphony Orchestra.
The group returned to the Hexagon theatre in Reading under the baton of Ian Brown, who has conducted the orchestra for 25 years.
For this, the third concert in the orchestra’s 50th anniversary season, pianist Kristian Bezuidenhout was the guest soloist.
The orchestra and invited guests attended a drinks reception at the theatre prior to the concert.
30 March 2020
Emergency plan finished (but no mention of virus)
SONNING Common has adopted a community emergency ... [more]
