Monday, 30 March 2020

Symphony Orchestra marks 50th anniversary

A GALA concert was staged to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Henley Symphony Orchestra.

The group returned to the Hexagon theatre in Reading under the baton of Ian Brown, who has conducted the orchestra for 25 years.

For this, the third concert in the orchestra’s 50th anniversary season, pianist Kristian Bezuidenhout was the guest soloist.

The orchestra and invited guests attended a drinks reception at the theatre prior to the concert.

