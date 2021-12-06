Celebrating Henley Rugby Club's young players

A CHRISTMAS celebration will take place in Goring ... [more]
A PARTY was held at Henley Rugby Club to celebrate its mini and junior sides.
About 130 people attended the event, the first for two years, and was designed to develop relationships between the different age groups
It also helped raise funds to support the club’s community activities, including its Player Reach Out Programme, which supports children who may need assistance with training camps.
Council agrees to renew Standard subscription... again
GORING Parish Council has voted to renew its ... [more]
