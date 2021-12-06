Monday, 06 December 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Celebrating Henley Rugby Club's young players

A PARTY was held at Henley Rugby Club to celebrate its mini and junior sides.

About 130 people attended the event, the first for two years, and was designed to develop relationships between the different age groups

It also helped raise funds to support the club’s community activities, including its Player Reach Out Programme, which supports children who may need assistance with training camps.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33