Society celebrates 60 years

THE Henley Society held its 60th anniversary celebration at Remenham Club.

Almost 200 people attended the event, which was opened by Mayor Michelle Thomas who congratulated the conservation group on having its highest number of members. 

There was live music from the Sixties and Seventies performed by Barry Owen and the Main Attraction and a barbecue with food from Calnans butcher in Watlington.

