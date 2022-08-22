Monday, 22 August 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

22 August 2022

IT pioneer celebrates 60 years in business

IT pioneer celebrates 60 years in business

PHILANTHROPIST Dame Stephanie Shirley hosted a party exactly 60 years after launching her pioneering IT company.

More than 80 former staff of Freelance Programmers gathered at Greenlands, the home of the Henley Business School in Marlow Road, on Wednesday last week.

They enjoyed a reception on the terrace before listening to speeches and having an afternoon tea accompanied by live entertainment.

22 August 2022

More News:

Pub takeover

A PUB in Sonning Common is set to re-open next ... [more]

 

Autumn show

THE Chiltern Edge Horticultural Society autumn ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33