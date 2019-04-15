School’s academy trust plan

THE Piggott School in Wargrave is set to become a multi-academy trust.

The Twyford Road school is consulting parents and local residents on its plans, which would mean the secondary being classified as a separate institution from Charvil Piggott Primary School, which opened in 2013.

The primary is currently run under the umbrella of the main school, meaning they share resources and Oftsed inspections.

A meeting of Wargrave Parish Council heard that the school could be eligible for an extra £100,000 in government funding by becoming a trust.

• Three trainee teachers from Denmark spent a week at the Piggott School to experience their profession in a different country. They took part in training sessions with postgraduate trainee teachers at the school and spent time in different departments. They also visited Charvil Piggott Primary School. Piggott staff may be able to make an exchange visit next year.