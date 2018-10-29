Man charged with robbery

A MAN has been charged after a robbery at McColl's newsgents in High Street, Goring, at about 12.50pm on Friday.

Gary Vass, 47, of Reading Road in Streatley, is accused of one count of robbery and another of possession of a bladed article.

He appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Monday, when he was committed for trial at Oxford Crown Court on November 23 and remanded in custody.