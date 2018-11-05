Monday, 05 November 2018

Speeder fined

A MAN from Benson has been fined £350 for speeding.

John Greenwood, 39, of High Street, was convicted at Oxford Magistrates’ Court of doing 43mph in a 30mph area of Wallingford on February 14.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £35 and costs of £85 and his licence was endorsed with four penalty points.

