Speeder fined

Monday, 05 November 2018
A MAN from Benson has been fined £350 for speeding.
John Greenwood, 39, of High Street, was convicted at Oxford Magistrates’ Court of doing 43mph in a 30mph area of Wallingford on February 14.
He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £35 and costs of £85 and his licence was endorsed with four penalty points.
05 November 2018
