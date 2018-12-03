Door broken in failed raid

THE door of a Henley newsagent’s shop was damaged in an attempted break-in.

The culprit smashed the bottom pane of glass in the door at Station News in Station Road in the early hours of Tuesday last week.

However, they didn’t get into the premises as a heavy magazine rack had been rolled across the doorway and couldn’t be moved from outside.

In February, masked raiders stole cigarettes worth £5,000 and 10 bottles of spirits from the shop

Staff said they were now considering installing additional security measures.