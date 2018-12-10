Monday, 10 December 2018

Cars damaged

TWO cars were damaged in a hit-and-run collision in Whitchurch.

An unknown driver struck the rear of a Mercedes that was parked in High Street, shunting it into the front of a Toyota.

Neither vehicle was occupied at the time of the crash, which happened at about 6.45pm on November 19.

Police are investigating and hope to trace the owner using part of their number plate that snapped off.

