Driving campaign

THAMES Valley Police have launched their annual Christmas campaign against drink and drug driving.

Operation Holly aims to reduce the number of people killed or injured on the roads.

Throughout this month officers will be carrying out breath tests, drug tests and field impairment tests based on intelligence and tip-offs and focusing on high risk areas.

Rob Heard, road safety sergeant for Hampshire and Thames Valley Police, said: “Every year officers deal with cases of drink or drug driving that directly result in families facing Christmas without loved ones.

“Even a small amount of alcohol or drugs in your system can affect your ability to drive safely, so don’t let your friends and family pay the price.

“Friends, colleagues and family members can positively influence those around them so we are calling on them to stop potential drink or drug drivers from getting behind the wheel and risking tragedy this Christmas.

“I am urging people to plan ahead during the party season. Think about how you’re going to get home and don’t forget about the impact alcohol can still have the morning after. Our message is simple: don’t drink or drug drive — it’s not worth the risk.”

Drivers caught with drink or drugs in their system could face a fine of up to £5,000, a driving van and a prison sentence.

More than 70 people were arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving in Oxfordshire during last year’s annual crackdown.

Nineteen arrests were made in the South and Vale police area, the same number as in 2016 but fewer than the 23 arrests made in 2015.

Across the Thames Valley 347 drivers were caught driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs compared with 316 in 2016.