Thieves hit health food shop

THIEVES stole £400 worth of goods from a Henley health food shop.

The trio struck at Bodywise in Market Place when it was busy and manager Elaine Moore was on duty alone.

She has given CCTV images of the suspects to the police in the hope that they can be identified.

Mrs Moore said the shoplifters came into the shop together at about 1.30pm on Monday last week.

Two of them — a young woman with blonde hair and a middle-aged man — stayed inside while the third, a stocky young man in a white hooded top, went back outside to wait.

But it wasn’t until they had all left and her colleague had returned from his lunch break that she realised the stock, including pots of manuka honey, vitamins and some toiletries, had been taken. Mrs Moore said: “I suddenly thought ‘there’s a lot of stock missing from the fridge’.

“We’d just had a delivery from the other store in Pinner so I asked my colleague if we’d had instructions to move things and he said ‘no’.

“I noticed a gap on the shelves and realised things had been taken. I rang the owner, who was able to look at the CCTV.”

She believes the thieves knew what they were looking for and how steal it.

“The shop was very busy and they were all in a place I couldn’t see,” said Mrs Moore. “They were very clever and knew they could get away with it because I was distracted.

“Nothing like this has ever happened before. It’s frustrating.”

She has now put dummy stock on the shelves and turned on a CCTV feedback screen in the shop as a deterrent to thieves.