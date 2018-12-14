Woman kidnapped in boot of her own car

A WOMAN was kidnapped at knifepoint and bundled into the boot of her own car in Emmer Green on Tuesday.

Two men, who were in possession of a large knife, attacked the 58-year-old and forced her into the back of her BMW 1 Series in Scott Close between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

They then drove around before stopping to assault the woman, who suffered injuries to her head, torso and hands.

She managed to escape through the boot and get help from a member of the public.

Police have released an image of the woman, who has not been identified, which shows her face bloodied and bruised.

The men drove the car to a number of unknown places before stopping at Tanners Lane, near Chalkhouse Green, where she was attacked.

Police described both attackers as black, and said one was "broad-shouldered" and possibly in his twenties.

Det Ch Insp Matt Stone said: "We are carrying out forensic examinations, conducting house to house enquiries, and are obtaining and reviewing CCTV.

"The victim continues to receive treatment in hospital for her injuries and we are working with her and her family to progress the investigation."