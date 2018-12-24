Oil tank emptied

THIEVES stole oil from the home of a GP in Peppard for the second time this year.

Gero Baiarda keeps the central heating oil in a tank at his property in Gravel Hill.

He only realised the oil had been stolen when a radiator stopped working.

Dr Baiarda said: “We have a big tank. I think it holds 2,000 litres and it was half full so there was about 1,000 litres in it which had been completely drained.

“There have been a few oil thefts in our area. It is quite common.

“One of our friends said she had a couple of neighbours with the same issue.”

Dr Baiarda, who is married with four children, said: “We were freezing cold for a good week while we waited for more oil to be delivered. It is expensive to heat your house with oil. It is a basic human requirement: you should have a right to warmth.”

The same oil tank was targeted by thieves in February.

When the doctor reported the theft to police, officers told him that installing protective locks would not deter thieves as they would drill holes in the tank instead.

Dr Baiarda did not report the latest incident to police. He said: “It is very rural here, so clearly if you do not want to be seen it is easy to go down rural roads.”