Santa tractor procession raises £884 for village charities
FATHER Christmas greeted residents in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 07 January 2019
THE police helicopter was scrambled after reports of a kidnapping in Henley.
The incident was reported to Thames Valley Police at 2.30pm on Sunday.
However, a police spokesman said: “Enquires have established that no crime had taken place.”
07 January 2019
