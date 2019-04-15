Residents warned after six burglaries

SIX houses in Goring have been burgled over the past month.

The first incident happened at a house in Whitehills Green, off Reading Road, on March 11.

After breaking in, the culprits made off in a car that was parked on the driveway.

Four days later, a garden shed at a property in Cleeve Down was targeted and on March 21 items were stolen from a vacant house in The Birches, off Thames Road.

There were three more burglaries during Thursday night last week, two in Upper Red Cross Road.

The other happened at Maple Court, off Glebe Ride, where the offenders stole spades from an unlocked garden shed and used them to smash patio doors before making off with cash and jewellery.

A meeting of Goring Parish Council on Monday was told that it was the worst spate of burglaries in the village in recent memory and that the incidents could be connected.

Chairman Kevin Bulmer said: “We’re basically seeing a mini-crimewave, or perhaps not such a ‘mini’ one. That’s an awful lot of crime in one go and I’d like to know what the police are doing.

“These things are hardly ever unrelated or have lots of different people involved. It can hardly be an accident that it has all happened at the same time.”

Councillors said there had been many complaints on social media about “Nottingham knockers” working in the village.

These are gangs of men who travel door-to-door selling overpriced household goods while claiming to be on a rehabilitation course for young offenders.

However, no such scheme exists and in some instances the men are “casing” properties for accomplices to burgle later.

Councillor Bulmer added: “I suppose the message is to stay vigilant.”

Thames Valley Police are appealing for anyone with information to call 101. A free burglary prevention guide can be downloaded from the force’s website, www.thamesvalley.police.uk