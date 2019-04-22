Monday, 22 April 2019

Former home vandalised

A DERELICT care home in Whitchurch has been vandalised again.

A large group of teenage boys broke into Eastfield House in Eastfield Lane on Wednesday last week.

They climbed over fences and removed wooden boards covering the windows to get inside and then smashed windows on the first floor.

Police were called and it is understood that six youths were cautioned.

The former Victorian residence is owned by Ross Healthcare, which has made a series of unsuccessful planning applications to either fully or partly demolish it and build a larger, modern facility in its place.

The building has been targeted by looters and vandals on several occasions since the home closed in 2016.

