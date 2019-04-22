£4,500 power tools stolen from container

BURGLARS stole about £4,500 worth of power tools from a building site owned by an artist.

Two men used an electric angle grinder to break into a shipping container on a field at the western end of Rotherfield Greys, where Clive Hemsley is building a new studio, at about 8.20pm on Thursday last week.

They made off with several sets of DeWalt battery powered tools including saws, drills and drill bits, grinders, nail guns, pressure washers and diesel generators.

The pair, who were captured on CCTV, were wearing hoodies and dark clothing and it is believed that they parked their car between the village cricket field and the turn-off to Shepherds Green.

The items belonged to Mr Hemsley’s contractors, who reported them missing the following morning, and he has paid them back from his own pocket. They will now store their tools elsewhere as the site has been targeted twice before.

Mr Hemsley, of Hart Street, Henley, who owns the site with his wife Inez, said the thieves were filmed visiting the previous night to work out what they could steal. He believes they came through woodland belonging to the National Trust.

He said: “It was unbelievable as the container had only just been put there and they were able to get in within four minutes. The grinder went straight through it like butter.

“We’ve moved everything off as we can’t do anything else to secure the site. There’s no point installing more CCTV because if the thieves can’t be recognised there’s not a lot you can do.

“I’d encourage anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles or has been offered new tools to call the police on 101.”