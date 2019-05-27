Monday, 27 May 2019

Theft warning

THIEVES posing in high-vis jackets stolen items from the front gardens of homes in Henley, according to a town councillor.

Donna Crook said she saw three men driving a red van along several streets, including Luker Avenue, Clements Road and Leicester Close on Thursday last week.

She then saw them stop in Northfield End and take several items from the wall of a property.

