Theft warning

Standard named best weekly paper of year
THE Henley Standard has been named weekly ... [more]
Monday, 27 May 2019
THIEVES posing in high-vis jackets stolen items from the front gardens of homes in Henley, according to a town councillor.
Donna Crook said she saw three men driving a red van along several streets, including Luker Avenue, Clements Road and Leicester Close on Thursday last week.
She then saw them stop in Northfield End and take several items from the wall of a property.
27 May 2019
More News:
London to New York air race winner reunited with his RAF Harrier jump jet 50 years later
A FORMER Royal Air Force test pilot who won a ... [more]
Councillor frustrated by broadband delivery delay
COUNCILLORS are to press broadband provider ... [more]
POLL: Have your say