Car break-in

Monday, 10 June 2019
A CAR parked at the church in Shiplake had its rear window smashed in.
Bags were taken from inside the Vauxhall Astra, which was outside St Peter and St Paul’s Church, off the A4155, late last week.
Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police’s non-emergency number 101.
10 June 2019
