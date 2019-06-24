Petrol thieves

Magic start to festival despite rain
HEAVY rain disrupted the start of the Wargrave ... [more]
Monday, 24 June 2019
PETROL was stolen from the tank of a car parked in Manor Road, Whitchurch, on Thursday evening last week.
The culprits drilled a hole in the underside of the vehicle in order to drain it.
Police said at least two similar incidents were reported in Hardwick Road in April.
24 June 2019
More News:
Asperger’s man launches support group for others
AN autism support group has been launched in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say