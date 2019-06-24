Monday, 24 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Con warning

THREE women who were seen acting suspiciously in Henley have been reported to police.

They were stopping people outside the Mayther greetings cards shop in Bell Street at 5.15pm on Monday.

The women were posing as researchers with clipboards but would not show, when asked, what they were working on. When they were challenged they fled.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33