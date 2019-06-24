Monday, 24 June 2019

Shoplifter takes £600 worth of silk dresses

A WOMAN made off with about £600 worth of goods from a Henley boutique.

The woman, who was in her forties, entered Stocks in Bell Street at about 1pm on Friday and began stuffing garments, including two silk dresses and tops, into a bag.

She worked quickly while staff were occupied before walking out, setting off a security alarm.

A female cashier ran out to challenge her iand she initially denied the offence before swearing and making threats. Lise Harrow, who owns the business, has reported the incident to the police.

Her mother-in-law Sandie Harrow said: “The woman knew what she was doing and must have been a professional.”

The woman is described as white with dark, shoulder-length hair and a tattoo on the left side of her neck. She was wearing a blue Abercrombie and Fitch T-shirt, white jeans and trainers.

