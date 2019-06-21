Door smashed in suspected burglary at opticians

THE front door of Frost Borneo opticians in Henley was smashed in a suspected burglary in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

Police had set up a cordon using tape outside the front of the Hart Street premises by wrapping it round a phone box and other street furniture.

The business, which is run by partners Neil Frost and Catalina Borneo, was been named independent practice of the year at the Opticians Awards held in Birmingham in April.

More to follow.