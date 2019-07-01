Retrial for ex-banker

A FORMER banker from Henley who was charged with conspiracy to commit fraud will face a retrial.

Richard Boath, 60, is one of three former Barclays bankers who are accused of disguising and hiding

£322 million paid to the Qataris in the 2008 financial crisis.

He will stand trial again alongside Roger Jenkins and Thomas Kalaris, who were also previously charged with conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation.

The first trial at Southwark Crown Court was dismissed in April after the judge ruled that evidence against John Varley, ex-group chief executive at the bank, was insufficient to proceed. He will not face a retrial.

The millions were paid in fees after “essential” investments of approximately

£1.9 billion and £2.05 billion were made by the Qataris to Barclays “to shore up their capital base” and to avoid a government bailout, the trial heard.