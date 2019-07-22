Man held for ‘death threats’

A MAN was arrested in Henley on Saturday on suspicion of making threats to kill.

Officers attended the scene in Reading Road after police received reports of a public order incident at about 2.25pm.

It is understood a bailiff visited a property and was allegedly threatened with a knife.

Two police cars arrived on the scene and pulled on to the pavement before four officers jumped out to intervene.

Three officers spoke to a man before leading him away and putting him in the back of a police car. He was not handcuffed.

Another officer spoke to the man who is believed to be a bailiff, who was wearing a body-worn camera.

The officers then took the bailiff inside the property for about five minutes before leaving.

The alleged offender was then driven away in a police car.

• A 57-year-old man has been released and an investigation is ongoing.