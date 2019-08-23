Young vandals apologise after being caught on camera

A GANG of youths was captured on CCTV vandalising a house in Sonning Common.

Police said windows were smashed during the incident last month but no arrests had been made.

The six teenagers, all believed to be boys, can be seen in the images in the garden of the property.

One of them can be seen holding a brick in his right hand. He has a white hooded top pulled over his head and is hiding his face with his other hand. He is also wearing grey shorts, blue trainers, a bum bag and a white T-shirt.

Another image appears to show another youth trying to access the conservatory of the house while the others watch.

All the youths are wearing either shorts or tracksuit bottoms, hooded tops and trainers and cover their faces witb their hands to try to avoid being indentified. Several look into the camera during the incident, which took place shortly before 5.30pm on Monday, July 15.

The owner of the property, who does not want to be identified, sent the CCTV images to Thames Valley Police and Sonning Common Parish Council.

The council uploaded them to its Facebook page to see if anyone recognised the culprits. Their parents then came forward and have since agreed to compensate the owner.

Parish clerk Philip Collings said the parents had said they would also discipline their sons.

The householder had also been told and said he was pleased to hear the culprits had come forward.

Mr Collings said: “How they got there I don’t know — they got a bit carried away. I do not think that the damage was too bad anyway.”