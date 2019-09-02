Brawl man arrested

A MAN from Henley was arrested after a brawl in a Cambridgeshire town.

The 45-year-old was held in Ramsey on suspicion of affray.

A 37-year-old from nearby Ely was also arrested on suspicion of affray and possessing an offensive weapon.

The pair are alleged to have been fighting at around 12.45pm in the high street on Thursday last week.

Police officers who attended the scene called an ambulance after finding the men covered in blood.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment, one for what police called serious injuries.

Cambridgeshire police said both men had been released on bail and their investigation was continuing.