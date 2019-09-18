Wednesday, 18 September 2019

Burglars target Henley boat yard

BURGLARS stole equipment from the Hobbs of Henley boat yard off Wargrave Road in Henley.

They struck at some point in the early hours of September 6, first breaking into a hut on site to steal the keys to the main boathouse.

They let themselves in and switched off the power to the security lights and CCTV cameras before making off with outboard motors, generators, a laptop and hard drives.

They also stole a black and orange KTM 125 SX/MX motorbike belonging to a Hobbs employee as well as three bicycles that were chained up at Henley Rowing Club's headquarters next door.

It is believed that they entered and left through the club's car park. Witnesses should inform the police on the non-emergency number 101.

