Police in dog drama

TWO dogs said to be out of control had to be calmed down by police.

An incident took place at an address in Henley on August 3 following a report that a dog was acting

“dangerously”.

Police community support officer Janice Smith attended and advised the dog’s owner.

The next day, she and PCSO Claire Hewett were called to a pub after a report of a dog acting dangerously in the garden.

They were able to find the dog owner’s details and took the animal home.

Three days later, a dog had to be rescued from a car in King’s Road car park in Henley.

Two PCSOs managed to gain entry to the car without causing damage and the dog was cared for until the return of the owner who was given advice by the officers.