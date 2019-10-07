Attack gang sentenced

FOUR men have been spared prison following an attack on a 17-year-old in Watlington.

Oxford Crown Court heard how the victim was beaten up after being approached by the group outside the Co-op on Couching Street in March last year.

Kieran Clifton, 19, of Chapel Lane, Chalgrove, admitted affray and actual bodily harm.

He was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for a year, and ordered to complete 160 hours of unpaid work and a 15-day rehabilitation requirement.

Se Smith, Daniel Clifford and Joshua Campbell all admitted affray.

Clifford, 22, of Chiltern Gardens, Watlington, and Campbell, 19, from Radnage, were both sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 12 months, with 120 hours of unpaid work and a 10-day rehabilitation activity.

Smith, 18, of Church Street, Watlington, was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 12 months with 100 hours of unpaid work. He was also made subject to a curfew order for three months.

All four defendants were ordered to pay compensation of £750.