Outboard motors stolen

THREE outboard motors were stolen from boats moored in Henley in one night.

A Yamaha four-stroke engine worth £1,000 was taken from Rose Jem, a 16ft Orkney Longliner moored opposite the Red Lion Hotel in Thames Side, in the early hours of Tuesday last week.

The thieves cut off the cover then severed the fuel line, spilling petrol from a portable tank over the deck, and used a portable angle grinder to remove bolts and an engine lock.

They also removed the cover of the boat next to it but nothing was taken so it is believed they were disturbed in the act.

On the same evening, two Honda outboard motors were stolen from boats moored at a property off White Hill, on the opposite bank.

It is unclear whether the thefts are connected.

Christian Roberts, who has owned Rose Jem for eight years, discovered the theft when he visited to enjoy a pleasure trip later that morning.

He said: “That engine weighed more than 50kg so it’s fairly heavy and wouldn’t have been easy to carry very far.

“It was in the dead of night but you’d think somebody would have seen or heard something. The police are investigating whether there’s any CCTV.

“I’m absolutely gutted. My boat is probably the least valuable one on the moorings but I guess it was also the easiest to target.”

Anyone with information should call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101.

• Last month burglars stole a number of outboard motors from the Hobbs of Henley boatyard off Wargrave Road, Henley. They also made off with generators, a laptop, hard drives, a motorbike belonging to a Hobbs employee and three bicycles chained up at Henley Rowing Club’s headquarters next door.