Prison criticised again over support for foreign inmates

CONCERNS have been raised over the support available to prisoners at HMP Huntercombe in Nuffield for the third year running.

The prison’s independent monitoring board recognises that while improvements have been made, foreign nationals are not being treated equally to those from the UK.

It has been three years since Darius Lasinkas, 26, hanged himself in his cell after he was told he would see out his four-and-a-half-year sentence in his native Lithuania.

HMP Huntercombe has housed only category C foreign national prisoners since 2012.

In its annual report published this week, the board said it has “repeatedly” raised the lack of resources available to prepare prisoners well for their release.

It commended the prison for appointing a resettlement officer but said the member of staff was often called upon to cover gaps in other areas without backup.

The report stated: “There is no provision for resettlement preparation for prisoners that are to be released in the UK.

“The board acknowledges that the time between resolving a prisoner’s removal status and their conditional release date may be short. However, it should be possible to provide a means of quickly moving a prisoner to a non-foreign national prisoner jail and providing ‘fast-track’ resettlement preparation.”

The board was also concerned with the organisation of prisoner property. It said that problems arose because the amount of property a prisoner is allowed to have is different between state-run and privately-run prisons.

The board also said the kitchen should be replaced as it is expected to cater for 480 inmates, double the number it was originally designed for.

It also called on the prison’s governor to resolve plumbing and ventilation issues, take steps to eliminate the backlog for dentistry services and stop redeploying the resettlement officer to cover other areas of the prison.

The report also recommends that permanent mental healthcare nurses should be employed.

However, the board said the prison had made improvements and was “happy” with how it operated and that the number of violent incidents fell by 50 per cent.

The board also said it was confident that prisoners were treated humanely and enjoyed “large” amounts of association time and also made extensive use of the prison’s “excellent” gym and library facilities.

Chairman John Evans said: “The board commends the prison for the overall effectiveness of the operation and its humane treatment of prisoners. The prison makes great efforts to prepare prisoners for resettlement outside the UK but is hamstrung by the lack of a specific budget and central support.

“Unfortunately, our reports are becoming predictable and repetitive. Every year we mention the lack of a resettlement budget, the problems with prisoner property and the need for a kitchen and wearing infrastructure.

“We make appropriate recommendations to ministers and the Prison Service and yet the following year we find ourselves making the same suggestions. However, the board remains undaunted and is optimistic that action will be implemented.”