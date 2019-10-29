Tuesday, 29 October 2019

Man hurt in attempted Henley robbery

A MAN suffered minor facial injuries during an attempted robbery in Henley.

The victim was among a group of three men aged 19 and 20 who were walking along Reading Road towards the town centre when they were approached by a black Volkswagen car.

Three men got out of the vehicle and demanded money from the trio, then assaulted two of them. 

Nothing was stolen during the incident, which happened at about 8.40pm on Sunday, October 20, and the injured man did not need treatment.

Witnesses are urged to call the police non-emergency number 101.

