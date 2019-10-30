Vandal uses golf club to smash windows at printer

A VANDAL armed with a golf club smashed 13 windows at a Henley printing company.

The attack at Higgs Printers, on the corner of Station Road and Reading Road, took place at about 2.45am on Sunday.

The man, who was wearing a hooded top, began by hitting a window in Station Road before working his way around the building, smashing all the ground-floor windows and doors.

He was only stopped when he was confronted by a nearby resident who had been woken up by the noise of breaking glass.

Chris Thackray, of Hamilton Avenue, asked the vandal what he was doing and he ran off up Norman Avenue.

The attack was captured on the company’s CCTV cameras and the footage has been shared with Thames Valley Police.

Officers have also requisitioned footage from the street cameras, including one in Reading Road opposite Higgs, to help identify the offender.

David Rodger Sharp, who runs the jewellers of the same name in Duke Street, contacted Higgs staff after noticing the damage while out walking his dog on Sunday.

He described the vandalism as “shocking”.

The worst of the damaged windows has been boarded up ahead of being repaired and Higgs, which publishes the Henley Standard, has continued to trade as normal.

Nigel White, the company’s managing director, thanked members of the public for reporting the incident to the police.

He said: “For a small, independent and family-owned company, an incident such as this act of vandalism really hurts.

“We play such a positive and supportive role in the Henley community, through our printing services and the Henley Standard, which makes it hard to imagine why this could happen.

“While the damage will be covered by our insurers and has caused some considerable inconvenience, I would like to pay tribute to all staff who have ensured that we have remained open throughout these trying circumstances, allowing us to continue to do business as usual in a community we are proud to serve.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 43190334616