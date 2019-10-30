Man charged with causing death of woman in Henley crash

A MAN has been charged with causing death by careless driving after an elderly woman was killed in Henley earlier this year.

Arif Hussain, of London Road, Camberley, will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on November 19.

The charge relates to an incident on Northfield End on May 5 when a van collided with 84-year-old June Holt.

She was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford in a critical condition with serious head injuries and died in hospital on May 24.

Mr Hussain, 34, was charged by Thames Valley Police by postal requisition on October 24.

An inquest for Mrs Holt was opened by Oxford Coroner's Court in June. She spent her career working for British Airways and had lived in Henley for about 60 years.