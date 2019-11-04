Drugs arrests

Disabled access at station to improve
ACCESS to Goring station from the village centre ... [more]
ABOUT 100 arrests were made by Thames Valley Police during a campaign against drug dealing.
Between October 7 and 13, the force acted on intelligence and seized 1,435 wraps of cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin worth £17,000.
The action was part of the Stronghold campaign in which officers visit vulnerable individuals who could be exposed to “county lines” dealers trying to expand their operations.
