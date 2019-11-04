Monday, 04 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Thief jailed

A MAN who stole a woman’s purse and cash in Henley has been jailed.  

Kevin Sam Nanton, 51, of Cowley Road, Oxford, admitted carrying out the offence in March when he appeared at at Oxfordshire Magistrates’ Court.

He also admitted two counts of theft in Witney and Kidlington.

Nanton was jailed for 28 days and ordered to pay a total of £480 in compensation to his three victims.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33