Thief jailed

A MAN who stole a woman’s purse and cash in Henley has been jailed.

Kevin Sam Nanton, 51, of Cowley Road, Oxford, admitted carrying out the offence in March when he appeared at at Oxfordshire Magistrates’ Court.

He also admitted two counts of theft in Witney and Kidlington.

Nanton was jailed for 28 days and ordered to pay a total of £480 in compensation to his three victims.