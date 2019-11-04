Gardeners warned after theft

GARDENERS have been warned to be vigilant after a piece of machinery was stolen from the Greencroft allotments in Henley.

The rotovator, which is used to turn over soil, was taken from one of the sheds between October 18 and 20.

It belonged to Peter Crook, of Gravett Close, Henley, who was given it as a present by his family.

Lewis Every, the former manager of the allotments, said the thieves had broken into several sheds but took only the rotovator.

He said Mr Crook emailed him after discovering the theft.

“He told me his shed had been broken into and the rotovator was missing,” said Mr Every.

“I imagine he is devastated. He received it as a present and he had only used it twice. I felt very sorry for him.”

Mr Every, who lives at Swiss Farm, added: “It has always been advisable not to store valuable items in the sheds and I always take all my equipment home.”

The theft has been reported to the police.