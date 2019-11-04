Failed robbery

A MAN suffered facial injuries during an attempted robbery in Henley.

Police said he was one of three men, aged 19 and 20, who were walking along Reading Road towards the town centre when they were approached by a black Volkswagen car.

Three men got out of the vehicle and demanded money from the trio, then attacked two of them.

Nothing was stolen during the incident, which happened at about 8.40pm on Sunday, October 20.