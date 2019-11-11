Man found guilty of harassment

A MAN from Wargrave has been sentenced by a court after being found guilty of harassment.

Jonathan Smith, 24, of Autumn Walk, was given a community order by Reading magistrates for a string of offences in the village between March 2017 and March 2018.

He had denied pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment.

The court heard how Smith’s offending began when he made a false report to Thames Valley Police that he had been verbally abused.

In April 2017, he banged on the victim’s garden fence, verbally abused him and spat at him.

He claimed that the victim had threatened to kill him and in July that year accused him of loading a shotgun.

Two months later, Smith entered the man’s home with recording equipment and verbally abused him and removed his glasses to provoke him.

In March 2018, Smith made a false report to the police that he had been threatened with a knife and claimed the victim had an offensive weapon.

Smith was also given a five-year restraining order, which prohibits him from approaching, contacting or communicating with the victim, a rehabilitation activity requirement and a 10-week curfew.

He was ordered to pay £960 costs and a victim surcharge of £85.